The General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) has called for the abolition of all South African royalty.

In a statement, Giwusa says government’s funding of traditional monarchs is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

It has called for the millions of rands, being paid to traditional leaders, to instead be used to settle public servants’ wage demands and to help develop rural areas.

Giwusa’s president Mametlwe Sebei says, “Honestly, they have no place in a democracy. We do think that in the RSA democracy, a public authority can only be wielded by those who are elected, accountable at the behest of the people. We are talking about an institution that is a wealthy society which contributes absolutely nothing but willpower at the expense of ordinary people.”

Below is the full interview with Mametlwe Sebei: