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Girlfriend recounts fatal Bloemfontein incident

  • [FILE] Benches inside the court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News
SABC News

The girlfriend of 25-year-old Kgotso Khaeane says the man accused of driving over him multiple times showed no remorse after the incident.

Ontiragalletse Moroosele alleges that the suspect claimed to be a member of a prominent political party and said he would not be arrested.

The suspect, a former municipal manager, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on a street in Bloemanda, Bloemfontein, before Khaeane intervened.

Moroosele says the suspect appeared calm after the incident and believes his actions suggested it was not the first time he had behaved in this manner.

Moroosele says, “That guy is cruel, he is evil. It did not look like it was the first time he has done such a thing, he even looked very calm. He then said, ‘I am a member of the ANC, I am not even going to see the box’ and we just said you don’t know who you just hit with a car, we are going to find you and you will go to jail.”

VIDEO | Family of run-over Free State University student seek justice after his death:


An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, says she fears for her safety after allegedly witnessing the incident.

She claims a physical altercation broke out between the suspect and Khaeane on Sunday morning after Khaeane attempted to stop the suspect from assaulting his girlfriend.

The eyewitness alleges she reported the incident to police, but officers did not take her statement.

Moroosele says, “Then when we got to the scene, I parked my car and he also parked next to me. And that’s when I got closer to the scene to see the boy under it. And after that I went back to the police, I asked him; ‘do you want my identity?’, he said; ‘no’. I said; ‘can I leave?’ he said; ‘yes, you can leave’.”

Former Mangaung Municipal Manager allegedly linked to death of UFS student

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