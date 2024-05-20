Two, including a child, shot during ANC, EFF clash in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people, including a nine-year-old child, have been shot and wounded during the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) electioneering campaigns in Seshego, Limpopo.

ANC chairperson in the Capricorn region, John Mpe, alleges that EFF supporters attacked the governing party’s members who were campaigning in the area.

SABC News contacted the EFF Limpopo provincial leader, Tshilidzi Maraga, who said she was still investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says several other people were wounded when members of the two parties threw stones at each other.

“The violence erupted during a campaign event between rival political parties, leading to an escalation that endangered the life of an innocent 9-year-old bystander. The police and emergency medical services responded swiftly to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the minor girl and commencing a thorough investigation into the matter. Another case was later reported after it was established that a 25-year-old man was shot during the scuffle,” adds Mashaba.

