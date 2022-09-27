Italian designer Giorgio Armani presented a light spring/summer collection with plenty of sparkle for his eponymous main line at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 88-year-old fashion veteran opened the show, called “Fil d’Or” (golden thread), with lightly-coloured looks in sand and pale grey. Models wore elongated jackets and tapered loose trousers matched with golden bags and trainers.

He then turned to various shades of blue to present fringed tops and long dresses over trousers, a variety of both cropped jackets and beaded gilets paired with fluid skirts.

Many of the designs bore sparkling embellishments. For the finale, models wore an array of golden evening outfits consisting of sparkling sheer tops or gowns with sequined trims.

“I cannot manage making clothes without them having at least one sequin,” Armani joked to reporters about the abundance of shine in the collection.

“A few years ago, it was out of place to wear an outfit with paillettes during the day, now it is accepted. The important thing is to wear it well,” he added, repeating that the main theme of the collection was “lightness”.

Models mainly wore flat sandals.

“This collection is inspired by other worlds, even if it is very Armani,” the designer told reporters.

Armani presented the latest collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday.

Milan Fashion Week, where designers are presenting their spring/summer 2023 lines, wraps on Monday.