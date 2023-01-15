The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi has paid tribute to the late first National Assembly speaker in South Africa’s democratic dispensation, Dr Frene Ginwala.

She died on Thursday at her home in Johannesburg at the age of 90.

Two weeks earlier, Ginwala had suffered a stroke.

She has been hailed as a staunch advocate for the rights and empowerment of South African women.

Buthelezi says Ginwala’s role in the struggle against apartheid will not be forgotten.

“Not only she’s a historic figure because of the fact that she was our first Speaker, but she is also a historic figure because during the liberation struggle she was one of our South Africans who were in exile. She struggled with the oldest movement in the country, the African National Congress, and she is actually one of our freedom fighters whom history can never forget. And I would like to say it also needs to remind our people, because there are some racists in this country, about the fact that the Indian people did participate in the struggle and that amongst them we got comrades who actually shared the liberation struggle to liberate this country with us.”

