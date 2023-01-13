Parliament has described anti-Apartheid activist Dr Frene Ginwala as a torchbearer of post-Apartheid Parliament. It says National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo extend their condolences to the Ginwala family, friends and comrades.

Ginwala served as Speaker in the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the 90-year-old recipient of the Order of Luthuli, died at her home on Thursday night after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo eloborates:

“South Africa has today lost one of the foremost iconic leaders of the struggle for liberation, one of the pre-eminent midwives to our constitutional democracy and founding Speaker in our democratic Parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala. Dr Ginwala was amongst revered, courageous and selfless revolutionaries who dedicated their entire life to the attainment of the free society we live in today. As a torchbearer of our post-apartheid Parliament, Dr Ginwala was exceptional and instrumental in the formation of one of the most acclaimed democracies and one of the best constitutions in the world.”

A look at Ginwala’s political life post-1994: