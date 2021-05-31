Former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba has continued to dispute all allegations levelled against him at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg by his estranged wife, Noma.

Gigaba also rejected her claim at the commission regarding then SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni giving him instructions from Former President Jacob Zuma.

Gigaba also rejected his estranged wife’s evidence that Myeni threatened at one stage that he would be sent back to being Home Affairs Minister, a less senior post, if he did not follow instructions.

“It would have been ridiculous of me to say I didn’t understand why Ms Myeni was appointed because I was the Minister when she was appointed. When we requested Cabinet to appoint a new board and approve her appointment as chair as one of the people who served in the previous board appointed by Minister Hogan.”

Part of Gigaba’s testimony:

Last week, Gigaba disputed allegations made by his estranged wife that he had business dealings with the Gupta brothers.

Gigaba recalled going several times to the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers offices in Johannesburg to pick up invitations.

He insisted that he only had social and cultural interactions with the Guptas and not business dealings.

Gigaba told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he continued interacting with the Guptas even after he was appointed minister.