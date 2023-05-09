Aid organisation Gift of the Givers has once again stepped in to bring much-needed relief to victims of the Komani floods in the Eastern Cape.

The organisation, together with First National Bank, donated food parcels mattresses and household items to the flood victims.

The flood water claimed three lives in February and left hundreds of people destitute in the Chris Hani District.

The flooding left 230 people homeless.

Provincial Coordinator from Gift of the Givers Corene Conradie, “We saw how the people are struggling, children sleeping in piles of clothes. They didn’t have any furniture, many families didn’t even have food. We decided that furniture and food are most needed.”

VIDEO | Gift of the Givers steps in to help victims of the Komani floods in Eastern Cape