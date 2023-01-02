Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, is assisting three Cape Town communities who were affected by fires over the New Year’s weekend.

About 250 people were left homeless on New Year’s eve after a fire swept through a section of Du Noon near Milnerton. Three people also died in a fire at Masiphumelele near Fish Hoek.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, says they are also helping hundreds of fire victims from Philippi where 200 informal structures burnt.

“The situation on the ground is very dire. Gift of the Givers teams will be assisting the community for the next few days with hot meals, food hampers. We will also be assisting those going back to school with school uniforms and stationary. Besides the fire in Philippi, Gift of the Givers teams are also assisting the fire victims of Du Noon and Masiphumelele as well”, explains Sablay

VIDEO: Gift of the Givers assists families affected by fire in Du Noon:

