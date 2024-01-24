Gift Mbola receives life sentence for Tumiso Thobela murder in 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Gift Mbola to life imprisonment for the murder of Tumiso Thobela.

The incident occurred in 2019 when Thobela, who was providing a lift to Mbola and accomplices from Witbank to Pretoria, was shot and stoned halfway to their destination.

Upon receiving an alert from the tracker that the company car was at the Witbank hostel, Thobela’s manager informed the police, which led to the vehicle being recovered.

Initially pleading not guilty, Mbola later admitted to the charges after evidence was presented by four witnesses.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana welcomed the court’s decision, emphasising the importance of justice in such cases.

The life sentence underscores the severity of the crime committed by Mbola and serves as a deterrent to potential offenders.

<br />

LIFE SENTENCE by SABC Digital News