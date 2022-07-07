Ghana’s tourism industry is set to see a boost after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has secured a $10 million grant from the World Bank to support players within the hospitality and creative arts sector.

More than 1 500 small businesses operating within the tourism industry are expected to benefit from the grant. And it will target mostly women who play a key role in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The government says the fund will also be used to rehabilitate some tourist sites across the country.

Tourism is the fourth largest foreign exchange contributor to Ghana’s economy.

Tourism in Ghana expected to grow after disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic:

In 2019, the government launched a campaign “The Year of Return” which saw the African Diaspora coming to Ghana to mark 400 years since the transatlantic slave trade.

It generated 1.9 billion dollars for the country’s economy. When COVID-19 struck, Ghana’s tourism industry was hard hit.

Major hotels and tourist attractions including slave castles were all kicked out of business due to the pandemic.

As Ghana’s economy tries to recover from the shocks caused by the pandemic, the government hopes the tourism industry can be revived again. -Author-Nabil Ahmed Rufai