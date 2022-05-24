The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, for use in monkeypox cases.

A short video on the Monkeypox cases around the world as of 23 May 2022:

Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA on May 20 reported its first case in a traveller who recently returned from Britain. Another suspected case was also identified.

EUROPE

* AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected two cases on May 20.

* DENMARK confirmed a second case on May 24, a day after the first.

* FRANCE confirmed a first case in the Paris region on May 20, according to French media outlets.

* GERMANY has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20.

* ITALY has confirmed four cases by May 23. It detected its first case on May 19.

* The NETHERLANDS reported its first case on May 20. It has since confirmed “several” more patients, without stating the exact number.

* PORTUGAL reported 14 new confirmed cases on May 23, bringing the total to 37.

* SLOVENIA confirmed its first case on May 24.

* SPAIN confirmed four more cases in the Madrid region on May 23, raising the total to 34, with another 38 suspected cases in Madrid.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19.

* SWITZERLAND reported its first confirmed case on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM detected 36 additional cases in England on May 23, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to 56.

MIDDLE EAST

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21.

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA reported its first suspected case on May 23. No cases are yet confirmed in South America.

* CANADA confirmed two infections on May 19. Quebec authorities said they were investigating 17 suspected cases.

* The UNITED STATES has confirmed two cases, the first on May 18. A third case is suspected as of May 23.