FIFA ranking: 12

Coach: Joachim Loew

The 61-year-old joined the team as assistant to Juergen Klinsmann before taking over in 2006, leading them to the Euro 2008 final and World Cup glory in 2014.

Loew will step down from the role at the end of the tournament.

Captain: Manuel Neuer

The goalkeeper regained top form again last year and was instrumental as Bayern won the treble in 2020. At 34, he shows no signs of slowing down and helped Bayern seal their ninth straight Bundesliga title this season and will be even more crucial with second-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andreter Stegen injured.

Top player: Serge Gnabry

Germany’s top scorer in the qualifying stage with eight goals, Gnabry can turn defenders inside out with his dynamic dribbling while his ability to interchange between wide and central positions makes him unpredictable. He has an outstanding record for the national team, netting 15 times in 19 appearances.

Tournament history

Germany have participated in 12 European Championships -five of them as West Germany – and won the title on three occasions: 1972, 1980 and 1996. Die Mannschaft were runners-up in 2008, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final. They reached the semi-finals in the next two subsequent tournaments, losing to Italy in 2012 and France in2016.

Recent form

2021 Germany 1-2 North Macedonia World Cup qualifying

2021 Romania 0-1 Germany World Cup qualifying

2021 Germany 3-0 Iceland World Cup qualifying

2020 Spain 6-0 Germany UEFA Nations League

2020 Germany 3-1 Ukraine UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures

June 15: v France, Munich

June 19: v Portugal, Munich

June 23: v Hungary, Munich

William Hill odds to win: 8-1