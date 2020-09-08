In total, almost 1.4 million kits for the extraction and detection of COVID-19 virus will be made available to AU Member States through this initiative.

The German government has donated 500 000 COVID-19 test kits to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

As part of the European Union’s (EU) global coronavirus response, the kits were delivered by an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight.

The shipment is part of a € 10 million immediate in-kind support to African Union in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement by the Africa CDC, Minister of Development Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Germany, Gerd Müller says, “We will either beat the coronavirus together worldwide, or not at all. This is why we are supporting the African Union through the German Epidemic Preparedness Team in a cooperation with the EU. Africa CDC coordinates the procurement of life-saving testing equipment for African Union Member States. They also play an important role in training African healthcare workers. With our support to the ‘Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT)’, we make sure that testing is made widely available. We stand by our friends in Africa in the fight against coronavirus.”

