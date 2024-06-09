Gerda Steyn wins 2024 Comrades Marathon women’s title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gerda Steyn has clinched the 2024 Comrades Marathon women’s title in another record time, finishing in five-hours-49-minutes-and-46 seconds.

The Phantane Club Runner improved her own up run record she set in 2019, by just more than nine minutes.

Steyn who now has three Comrades Marathon titles, also holds the record for the down run which she set last year.

In second place is Russian athlete and previous podium finisher, Alexandra Morozova in six-hours-five-minutes-and-twelve- seconds, with Courtney Olsen from Great Britain in third place in six-hours-eight-minutes- and-zero-nine seconds.