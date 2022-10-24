George in the Western Cape is getting ready to roll out the first drive-through vehicle and registration office in the province.

The satellite office will handle motor vehicle registrations inside, while the drive-through will deal with motor vehicle licence renewals.

Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards, says, “The George Municipality will soon boast a brand new motor vehicle and registration satellite office in Blanco which includes a drive-through service for licence disc renewals – a first in the Western Cape province.”

“The new MVR satellite office will handle bulk services at the inside counters and the innovative drive-through service will only be for customers to renew up to a maximum of 2 motor vehicle licences at a time. The official opening date for the site is expected to be November 2022,” Edwards says.