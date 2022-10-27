The newly appointed secretary to parliament Xolile George has commissioned an independent investigation into allegations of irregularities relating to the administration of Parliament, and the security breach that led to a fire that gutted the parliament precinct in January.

This has led to a precautionary suspension of the deputy secretary for support services, Baby Tyawa. Tyawa was the acting secretary to Parliament for five years until the appointment of George in June.

Parliament says staff who will assist investigators are still to be identified. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says to safeguard the integrity of the process, Parliament will not offer further public comment on this process until its finalisation.

Video – Salga Ceo Xolile George appointed as the next secretary of parliament:

No person or persons have yet been identified as at fault or complicit in any of the alleged transgressions. Any actions taken by the secretary to parliament in pursuance of the process will be to ensure that the investigation will proceed unhindered.

In this regard, the deputy secretary for support services Baby Tyawa has been placed on a precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation. The decision does not in any way imply guilt on her part.

Video – Parliament Fire I Court Case for fire suspect: