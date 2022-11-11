Organisers of the 2023 George Old Car Show are getting in gear for the 26th annual event in the Garden Route town in the Western Cape.

The show which will be held from February 1 to 28, 2023, will focus on Italian cars, motorcycles and tractors.

The event is hosted annually by the Southern Cape Old Car Club and attracts thousands of visitors to the region each year.

The car show was launched on Thursday as organisers anticipate the 2023 event to draw many Italian car lovers.

Chairperson of the Southern Cape Old Car Club, Waldo Scribante says, “Obviously the main highlight will be the Italian exhibit. The Ferrari Club is coming with 10 or 12 cars, we’re going to have a few Lamborghinis there. Quite a few Alfa club members said they’ll be coming from Cape Town and Eastern Cape. A few Fiats will be there and then a few surprises, people must come and have a look.

Preparations for the 26th annual George Old Car show underway:

