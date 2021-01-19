Marius Swart 79, served as mayor from 2000 to 2004, he also served as a member of Parliament for two terms.

The George Municipality in the Western Cape is mourning the death of its former mayor Marius Swart who died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Swart 79, served as mayor from 2000 to 2004, he also served as a member of Parliament for two terms.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also paid tribute to Swart, saying he was a proud member of its East Region.

Municipal spokesperson Athane Scholtz says, “Mr Swart served George with excellence as mayor and was an outstanding representative of our city and the Southern Cape while serving as a member of Parliament years later…”

“Many current and former officials and councillors have fond memories of serving with him, and his charismatic presence will be remembered fondly,” added Scholtz.