George gears up for national cycling events

George in the Western Cape is gearing up to host hundreds of cyclists in two fast-paced, high-octane and tactical national races.

The National Criterium Championships is an annual premier cycling event for elite and amateur riders that will take place on 31 October and 1 November this year.

This will be followed by the South African National Road, Individual Time Trial & Para Cycling Championships from 3-7 February next year.

Garden Route District Municipality Mayor, Marais Kruger has welcomed the event, saying it shows the region’s ability to host world-class sporting events.

The events are expected to generate significant economic benefits for George and the broader Garden Route.

Since 2002, George has also hosted the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge.