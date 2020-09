Coetzee finished with a par for a flawless round of 5 under 66 to sign for 16 under par 268.

South Africa’s George Coetzee has won for a fifth time on the European Tour when he clinched the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura by two strokes.

It was a sweet victory for the overnight leader, who also won on the Sunshine Tour a week ago.

Coetzee finished with a par for a flawless round of 5 under 66 to sign for 16 under par 268, two shots clear of Laurie Canter of England.

He fired five birdies on the final day for his fifth win on the European tour, the last coming in 2018.