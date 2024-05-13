George building death toll now at 27

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The death toll from a partially collapsed building at George in the Western Cape last Monday has risen to 27.

George Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says 26 more workers are however still trapped under the rubble.

According to Mangqwengqwe, 13 workers are currently being treated in hospital, adding rescue efforts continue.

“Rescue workers and other role players have been on site for one hundred and sixty-nine hours. To all residents of George and South Africans who participated in the moment of silence for victims who passed away in the incident, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation,” he says.

George Building Collapse | Moment of silence observed at 14.09 CAT for the 26 deceased

Minute of silence

Rescue teams have observed a minute of silence for the victims of the disaster at the exact time of the tragedy at 9 minutes past 2, one week ago.

George Mayor Leon van Wyk says this has been an extremely difficult time and his thoughts remain with the families of those affected.

“One goes through each of these interviews and almost having to think on your feet and at the same time we’re having to relive through this very difficult time that the families must be Experiencing. You can imagine what that must have felt like and one thinks of the victims here.”