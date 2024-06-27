George Building collapse survivors left emotionally scarred

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Survivors of the collapsed building in George in the Western Cape, say their lives have gotten worse since the incident which took place on the 6th of May this year.

Thirty-four of the 62 people working on the site when it imploded, died.

Some of the survivors have been left both physically and emotionally scarred. Unable to earn a living, NGOs have been providing them with food and other support as promises of reparations have not yet materialised.

Virgilio Sitoe from Mozambique says he needs to get back to his children.

Sitoe used an interpreter to get his message across, “He is saying that his life has been very difficult. He lost his passport during the disaster. He has children at home, he needs to take care of but he can’t because he is here. The only help he has is just food to pass the day. But he is worried about his children at home.”