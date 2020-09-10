Bizos died at his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday at the age of 92 after a period of poor health.

President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa, has joined the chorus of condolences over the passing of renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos.

Bizos died at his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday at the age of 92 after a period of poor health. He was part of the legal teams of the Treason and Rivonia trials in 1956 and 1964 respectively, that defended the rights of activists including Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu, against the apartheid regime.

Chamisa has taken to social media saying Bizos was a giant in Africa for his contribution to justice, human rights and freedom. Bizos represented MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2004 during the treason trial. Chamisa says people of the continent must bow their heads in honour of a great man and ends his twitter post with the words “RIP African Giant!”

We dip our heads in honour as we salute the Iconic late Adv George Bizos for his contribution to justice, human rights & freedom on the African continent.We’ve vivid memories of his astute legal mind when he represented Pres Tsvangirai during the treason trial. RIP African Giant! — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) September 9, 2020

Representative for the Nelson Mandela Foundation Luzuko Koti says Bizos fought for justice his whole life.

“We have seen that not only in the Rivonia Trial which is the most famous trial that people will remember him for but for the cases he represented, the people of Marikana. He continued to seek justice for everyone, for the down-trodden, for the poor, for those whose voices were not heard by the powers that be and we need that kind of cadreship today more than ever.”

Media statement: Nelson Mandela Foundation Mourns Loss of Adv George Bizos SC #RIPGeorgeBizos https://t.co/e8PlaxpXix pic.twitter.com/uqsSpEExtN — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) September 9, 2020

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it is saddened by Bizos’ death.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is saddened by the news that veteran human rights lawyer George Bizos has passed away 💔 Lala ngoxolo #GeorgeBizos pic.twitter.com/oYJKgM0ViV — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) September 9, 2020

Below are tributes for Bizos: