The United Nations Secretary General has expressed his strong hope of reaching a peace deal in the Russian-Ukraine conflict before the end of 2023, despite indicating a lack of optimism that effective peace talks could happen in the immediate future.

Antonio Guterres was speaking during his final press conference for the year where he warned that geopolitical divides had made global problem-solving more difficult, even impossible at times.

He again lamented the slow progress in climate change mitigation and adaption, announcing that he would convene a “no-nonsense” Climate Ambition Summit towards new tangible and credible climate action to accelerate the pace of change.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated the global geo-political narrative since the war began in late February. “Despite pockets of diplomatic successes, particularly on the landmark grain deal, the broader permutations of a cessation of hostilities have remained out of reach. We pressed the UN Chief on what he viewed as low-hanging fruit for 2023.

“When I said I do not see chances for a true peace negotiation on the immediate horizon, I did not mean the whole of 2023. I strongly hope that in 2023 we will be able to reach peace in Ukraine. The consequences for the Ukrainian people, the consequences for Russian society and the economy, and the consequences for the global economy, especially for developing countries with the high prices of food and energy and with all the other difficulties that compound those high prices,” claimed Guterres.

He further added, “I mentioned debt increase, I mentioned lack of fiscal space and the dramatic situation of increased inequalities that the developing countries are suffering. All these are reasons for us to do everything possible to make a peace solution happen before the end of 2023.”

I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, and a year for action. We can’t accept things as they are. We owe it to people to find solutions and act. This is not a time to sit on the sidelines – it is a time for resolve, determination & hope. pic.twitter.com/es8O7SyaQ5 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 19, 2022

‘Diplomacy made in-roads in Africa’

Despite the heavy lifting, he pointed to where diplomacy had made in-roads: The AU-brokered peace deal in Ethiopia, efforts by the East African Community and Angola towards a framework towards arresting insecurity in the eastern regions of the DRC and an April truce in Yemen that has seen no major military operations since, while the Grain Deal in relation to food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has seen the FAO Food Index decline for 8 months.

“Much work remains to be done. Food prices are still too high and access to fertilizers still too limited. We will continue to strive around the clock to support the full implementation of these initiatives” said the Secretary General.

Climate change

Guterres reiterated his position that the world was moving in the wrong direction in relation to climate change by announcing a Climate Action Summit in September.

“The invitation is open. But there is a price of entry and the price of entry is non-negotiable – credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis must be presented. It will be a no-nonsense summit. No exceptions. No compromises. There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters, or repackaging of announcements of previous years.

“The Climate Ambition Summit will be convened alongside a crucial gathering of world leaders to accelerate action at the mid-way point of the Sustainable Development Goals,” emphasised Guterres,

He also lamented the rising toll of misinformation, particularly in relation to science.