ANC spokesperson in the Western Cape, Sifiso Mtsweni, says the general consensus at the party’s 9th Provincial Conference in Cape Town, is that it needs a new leadership in the province.

Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore, is up against Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, for the position of Provincial Chairperson.

The position of Deputy Chairperson will be contested by Sharon Davids and Lulama Mvimbi.

Neville Delport and Noluthando Makasi have been nominated for the position of Provincial Secretary.

While Ayanda Barnes and JJ van Royen will be contesting for the position of Deputy Secretary.

Derek Appel was elected unopposed as the Provincial Treasurer.

Mbalula addresses ANC delegates at the party’s 9th Provincial Conference in the Western Cape:

Mtsweni says the opening address at the conference by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula was also well received by delegates.

“All the delegates have worked hard for us to get here. I think all of us have got one spirit, that the province needs a longstanding leadership. It’s been some time since we did not have it and he’s really given us his blessing in order for the conference to continue and we welcome it.”

Meanwhile, current leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore, says members of the party should unite behind the new provincial leadership.

Dugmore says the party will be stronger in the province after the conference.