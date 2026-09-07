GDE sets Friday deadline for 2027 Grade 1 & 8 application documents

The Gauteng Education Department says parents who have applied for their children’s places in Grades one and eight for the 2027 academic year must submit outstanding certified documents by midday this Friday.

The department says it has received more than 800,000 online admissions applications, which closed at midnight last Friday.

The department’s MEC Lebogang Maile briefed the media in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He said, “Parents and guardians with outstanding documents must submit or upload certified copies by 12 o’clock on September 11, 2026. Proof of home address is particularly important because it’s used to determine placement. Applications without certified proof of home address by the prescribed deadline, as well as applications supported by fraudulent or invalid documents, will be regarded as incomplete and will not receive placement offers. Required documentation includes the parent’s South African identity document or passport and the child’s birth certificate or passport. Where applicable, parents must also provide a permanent residence permit, study permit, proof of home address, proof of work address, the learner’s most recent grade 7 student report for grade 8 applications, and a clinic card or immunisation report for Grade 1 applications.”

Related Video | GDE 2027 online school applications for Grades 1 & 8 open on August 5