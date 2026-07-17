Gcaleka raises alarm over food safety in SA’s informal trading sector

Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has raised serious concerns about food safety in South Africa’s informal trading sector, warning that the sale of expired, contaminated and potentially dangerous food products, warrants urgent and comprehensive investigation.

Speaking during a media briefing on the progress of her office’s systemic probe, Gcaleka says evidence gathered so far points to possible failures by multiple spheres of government, from municipal health departments and environmental health practitioners to provincial and national regulatory authorities, to properly enforce food safety and hygiene standards.

The investigation was launched amid growing public concern over food poisoning incidents linked to products sold at spaza shops and other informal food outlets, including cases in which children lost their lives after allegedly consuming unsafe food products.

Gcaleka says the public deserves accountability from institutions entrusted with protecting public health, stressing that any lapses in oversight must be identified and addressed.

“The growing threat to public health posed by expired and decayed food in the markets requires urgent and thorough investigation. Multiple government entities, from municipal health departments to national regulatory bodies, may have failed in their duty to protect consumers and uphold food safety standards and the people of South Africa deserve accountability and protection from those entrusted with safeguarding their health and safety,” adds Gcaleka.

Video | Public Protector South Africa holds a media briefing:

