The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape says measures are in place to protect victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

This follows the release of a victim’s attacker on R500 bail by the Colesberg District Court. The release of Thebe Ditedu outraged the community who accused the court of putting the lives of the victim and her daughter in danger.

Ditedu allegedly assaulted and strangled his girlfriend with an electrical cord on the 8th of January. The victim was admitted twice in hospital after suffering complications.

NPA Northern Cape spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane says witnesses in the case are being protected.

“When the court granted the accused bail they ensured that the accused understands measures in place. The complainant was given the protection order against the accused. The court took all the necessary measures to ensure that the live of the complainant is protected,” Senokoatsane explains.

Video – Lack of support for GBV victims tops agenda at Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Indaba: