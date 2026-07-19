GBV support group GRIP receives R120k boost after funding crisis

A Mpumalanga-based organisation that advocates for the rights of survivors of Gender-Based Violence has received a R120,000 donation to assist with its operations.

The Greater Rape Intervention Programme (GRIP) lost half its funding when the United States abruptly cut its aid to the South African health services.

It organised a fundraising race in which 3500 athletes from within and outside the province participated.

One of the race organisers, Bella Mogane, says, “We’ve been running this Women’s Challenge over six regions and we are the sixth region at the Lowveld Region and we’ve been growing this Spar Women’s Challenge, promoting women empowerment, healthy living and also with regards to gender-based violence and hence why as a region we’ve inspired ourselves to partner with amazing NPO’s like GRIP. So, all the community members come through to support this initiative. All those funds that are raised go directly to the GRIP team. So, all the funds that come through, we give them back in support of their initiatives that they do in the community and for the victims as well.”