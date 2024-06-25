GBV activists concerned after murders of three women in Free State

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Three women have been killed in a week in Bloemfontein and Botshabelo in the Free State. A 23-year-old woman’s body was discovered near a stadium in Botshabelo on Monday. In a second incident, a 39-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend when they were returning from church.

A 42-year-old man will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for a bail application tomorrow for allegedly killing his girlfriend Mpho Moalosi by running over her with a car.

Moalosi family member Tshidiso Mahlanyane says they are devastated by the death of their loved one.

“This thing has broken us badly because she was a pillar. Remember she was the first born, anything that is happening my parents would call her and she has two children. So, it’s very painful.”

Gender activists have expressed concern about the high incidence of GBV crimes that continue to afflict the Free State. Buang Basadi activist Thokozile Nogabe says enough is enough.

“This past weekend was a horrible weekend for Buang Basadi because we were at Mpho Moalosi’s place just to go there as a team and her mom was relating this sad story to us. While we were there, we received that there is another woman who was stabbed and we were asking ourselves what is happening.”