Gender-Based Violence advocacy group Kwanele Foundation has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent State-of-the-Nation Address for failing to address GBV issues including femicide.

Members of parliament will on Tuesday and Wednesday debate Ramaphosa’s address last week.

Ramaphosa is then expected to reply to the debate on Thursday.

The foundation’s founder Sihle Sibisi says the president said nothing concrete.

“I was highly disappointed at the State-of-the-Nation address because when it came to issues of gender-based violence and femicide, there’s absolutely nothing that was said, or that was committed to being implemented. I think it was a repetition of what our president and his political party had always been promising, and singing towards gender-based violence and femicide issues, where implementation is never done.”

