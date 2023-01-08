The family of a women’s rights activist from Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast Hlengiwe Gambushe, has described her as a community activist that worked to ensure that women and children lived freely.

The 40-year-old Gambushe died on Friday after a short illness. She was instrumental for shedding light on the killing of women in the sugarcane fields of uMthwalume between 2020 and 2022.

Hlengiwe Gambushe’s efforts to uncover the truth behind the murder of several women in her community would eventually lead to the arrest of serial killer Mafutha Khomo who committed suicide in police custody in 2020.

Gambushe also led a march against the killings and was later arrested for organising the march that was against then Covid-19 restrictions. She also worked for different NGOs.

VIDEO: Umthwalume Serial Killings | Police arrest 2 men linked to murder of 5 women, 15 Aug 2020:

Following her death, neighbours visited her family to pay their last respects. Her uncle, Lucky Bhuyeni, described her as a strong woman who spoke out against gender-based violence.

“We have suffered a great loss as the family and the community. Hlengiwe played an active role in the community. She was fighting for the community. She spent most of the time away from home working with the community. She used to be invited by people who wanted her to resolve their issues. Her death leaves a huge void in the family and the community”, expressed Bhuyeni.

Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP) chairperson in Umzumbe Jika Mthethwa, applauded Gambushe for being bold enough to stand up against gender-based violence.

“Hlengiwe took a very firm stand against the abuse of women and children in this community. South Africa all know Hlengiwe about her role standing firm against people who were killing women in this area of Mthwalume. There’s too much void that is left since Hlengiwe is no more. But we are hoping that God will help us to recover in this community, because we have lost a hero. We lost someone who has been dedicated in ensuring that she works for this community tirelessly, not getting anything or benefiting anything monetary of financially” says Mthethwa.

Neighbour Thandeka Mnguni says it was easy for the community members to open up to Gambushe about their challenges.

“As the community we have lost our member , our sister. Hlengiwe was so helpful in our community. She was such a hero to all of us. Even if you have a problem, you know if you contact her, she will help you, no matter what the matter especially us as women” praised Mnguni.

Gambushe is survived by her two children, her mother and her two sisters. She will be laid to rest on Saturday.