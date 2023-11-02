Gaza hospital evacuation orders put hundreds of patients at risk: WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday the forced evacuation of hospitals in the Gaza Strip would put the lives of hundreds of patients at risk.

“Twenty-three hospitals have been ordered to evacuate in Gaza City and north Gaza and forced evacuation in these circumstances would put the lives of hundreds of patients in a life-threatening situation,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

At a press conference in Geneva, Tedros also reiterated the call for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to help the thousands injured.

There are 21 000 people injured on both sides and 1.4 million displaced in Gaza, he said.

“We’re running out of words to describe the horror unfolding in Gaza,” said Ghebreyesus .