Gautrain celebrates 14 years of existence

The Gautrain has committed to continue to move people on time to help improve South Africa’s economy. The railway agency is celebrating 14 years of its existence.

Since its launch, the Gautrain project has successfully completed approximately 192.8 million passenger trips and over 1 500 jobs have been created.

The train service moves people between Johannesburg, Pretoria and OR Tambo International Airport.

Gautrain Spokesperson, Albi Modise says, “The Gautrain has proven to be more than just a transport project, it is playing a bigger role in Transforming Spaces, People and the Economy through Mobility. It has brought jobs, new skills, the easing of mobility for ordinary people, and major economic developments around stations.”