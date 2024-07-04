Gauteng’s Roads and Transport MEC prioritises ending taxi violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says ending taxi violence will be a priority for the 7th administration.

Diale-Tlabela was sworn in as MEC last night.

Gauteng has seen a series of violent taxi-related attacks between warring taxi associations, which have claimed many lives, including innocent passengers.

In Soweto, there is an ongoing feud between the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (NANDUWE).

Diale-Tlabela says that the provincial government will also work on expanding the rail system into neighbouring provinces.

“There is still a whole lot of work. You have seen us in the past 20 months working hard to complete the incomplete infrastructure projects, and there is still a lot to do. Working closely with the taxi industry in Gauteng, I think that we will make sure to an extent we eradicate taxi violence in our province,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She added, “The Premier spoke a lot about ensuring the implementation of a speed train towards Limpopo and expanding our rail network to neighbouring provinces like the North West and the Free State.”

Taxi Violence | Impact of industry disruptions in the country:

