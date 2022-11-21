Learners, students and researchers will soon have access to a cutting-edge visual experience in the upgraded Planetarium in Gauteng.

Previously known as the Johannesburg Planetarium, the new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will provide a 360 degree visual experience, similar to that of an iMax cinema.

Discover the rebirth of an old Johannesburg landmark that inspired generations of school learners about life beyond our planet.#Wits100 #WitsForGood pic.twitter.com/38CWjAhjrZ — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) November 21, 2022

Wits University and Anglo American have partnered to fund the refurbishment that will cost R75 million.

Wits has committed R20 million while Anglo American will provide R55 million.

Wits Vice Chancellor and Principal Zeblon Vilakazi says: “Tonight we experienced just a sample of what the Wits Anglo-American dome will offer. We will be transported to a different world. Not only for the moment. It will allow us to imagine and visualize a new way of learning and living.”