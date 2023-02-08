Gauteng’s Health Department has confirmed a third case of cholera in Johannesburg. The department says the latest case reported on Tuesday is that of the husband of the first confirmed patient.

He presented symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday for further tests to be conducted.

The department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says the patient is in stable condition.

“This follows two other cases that were reported on 1st and 3rd February in Johannesburg. The department wishes to reiterate the advice for people to visit their nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms. Furthermore, we urge the public to practice proper hand hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom and also when handling food,” says Modiba.

