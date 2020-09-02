File Image: Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to peak at 17 degrees on Wednesday, with scattered rainfall.

The South African Weather Services says the cold and rainy weather conditions in and around Johannesburg are expected to persist until Thursday. Most parts of Gauteng can expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms until Thursday afternoon.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane says: “The cloudy conditions we are experiencing today (Wednesday) are going to continue until tomorrow (Thursday). Today we have a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers for the morning. But the way it looks as if it’s going to be on and off showers throughout the day. And on Friday we will see it start to warm up as the day progresses.”

