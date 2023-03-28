Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says 3 000 of the 6 000 youths who are being trained as wardens that will patrol crime hotspots are ready to hit the streets from May 1.

He says they will be the ears and eyes of communities in every ward in Gauteng.

Lesufi says 200 of the 400 cars that will be used to patrol the streets have already been delivered.

He was responding to questions from members of the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg.

“We are further impressed with the delivery of new drones. We are further impressed by the advertisement to call for proposals so that each and every citizen will be armed with an e-panic button to allow our foot soldiers to respond to it.”