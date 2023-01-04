The Gauteng Education Department says they’re still working on finding placements at schools for about 2 000 learners in grades 1 and 8 for the 2023 academic year.

Parents had to apply online for spaces at schools. The department says that about 5 000 applications were received during the late registration period which they opened on the 20th of December last year.

Inland schools, including Gauteng, will re-open next Wednesday.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, “We are working closely with the schools to increase capacity as they receive mobile units. Those that are building will also be monitored very closely and they can assist the department to increase capacity. And we are working tirelessly to respond to all the appeals that have been lodged with the department, we are finalising that in due course.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department says it’s ready for the new academic year.

The department says that the entire Gauteng Executive Council will be deployed to various schools on the day to ensure that schools are ready for the new year.

Mabona says they’re hopeful that the new academic year will commence without any hindrance.

“In Gauteng, the first day of schooling, learners must be in the classroom and the process of learning and teaching must then continue. We were prepared the previous year, we made sure that learner material is delivered at different schools making sure that those that need anything, we will then be assisting different schools would have been procured.”