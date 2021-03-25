The officers were sentenced to eight years imprisonment in the High Court in Johannesburg on corruption charges relating to the roadworthiness testing of buses at the Langlaagte vehicle testing station.

The Gauteng Traffic Police welcomed sentences handed down to two former members who were attached to the compliance unit and are charged with fraud and corruption.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane says, “Our expectation is that law enforcement officers should conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism at all times.”

“We wish to commend the various roleplayers for their sterling work in ensuring that we root out fraud and corruption elements within the driving license testing centres. Any form of bribery including receiving monetary rewards in return for assisting vehicle operators with their roadworthy certificates will be dealt with decisively,” added Maremane.