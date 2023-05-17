The Gauteng Department of Education will announce the commencement of the 2024 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 this Sunday.

MEC Matome Chiloane will outline the application and the placement process which online admissions will follow.

Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the MEC will also address safety challenges in schools.

“You will understand that the placement process is quite key because parents would have applied and would be waiting for their children to be placed. The placement process is key for the MEC to outline. The MEC has also noted challenges of safety in our schools and announced what measures the departments seek to initiate to address school safety.”

