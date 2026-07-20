Gauteng taxi industry accuses MEC of delaying operating licences

The Gauteng taxi industry says its relationship with Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has reached breaking point, accusing her of delaying the issuing operating licences needed to keep taxis on the road.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) claim operators are unable to collect operating permits, licences and other certificates despite submitting applications.

They allege the MEC only releases the documents on dates she chooses. The claims were made during a mediation briefing in Pretoria.

“Such actions undermine the governing of the taxi industry. Further compounding the Gauteng taxi industry concerns is the lateral decision that MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela won’t allow taxi operators to collect operating licences in the regions they applied for. Instead, we wait for her to issue the time and date suitable to her,” says Gauteng National Taxi Alliance Chairperson Mpho Motsepe.

📢 PUBLIC TRANSPORT UPDATE 📢 Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will provide an update on progress made in addressing challenges facing the minibus taxi sector.

The briefing will outline interventions implemented to improve the efficiency, safety, and… pic.twitter.com/ZMpQquH4VT — GP Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) July 20, 2026

-Report by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila