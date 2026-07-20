Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gauteng taxi industry accuses MEC of delaying operating licences

Taxis at a rank.
  • Taxis at a rank.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SA_Taxis
SABC

The Gauteng taxi industry says its relationship with Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has reached breaking point, accusing her of delaying the issuing operating licences needed to keep taxis on the road.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) claim operators are unable to collect operating permits, licences and other certificates despite submitting applications.

They allege the MEC only releases the documents on dates she chooses.  The claims were made during a mediation briefing in Pretoria.

“Such actions undermine the governing of the taxi industry. Further compounding the Gauteng taxi industry concerns is the lateral decision that MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela won’t allow taxi operators to collect operating licences in the regions they applied for. Instead, we wait for her to issue the time and date suitable to her,” says Gauteng National Taxi Alliance Chairperson Mpho Motsepe.

-Report by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila 

 

 

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News