The Gauteng Education department has announced that online admissions for the 2023 academic year for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners will open from 22 July until 19 August 2022.

The Department says that the system has been enhanced to follow a single application process. In previous years parents have raised concerns about the challenges of using the system when trying to register their children.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona says they received a lot of complaints from parents about the two-phased approach, stating, “We had to go back and say ‘do we really need to do it in this fashion or must we then go back to the single application?”

Mabona confirms that one of the new online enhancements is that schools will still appear on the system even after they have reached the full capacity of applications, whereas previously, a school would no longer be accessible on the system to parents once the maximum applications had been attained.

Applications can be completed on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.

Parents and guardians who will be applying for their children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 in the 2023 academic year must prepare certified copies of the documents mentioned below. Applications open on 22 July 2022 at 08:00 AM