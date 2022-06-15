The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services has warned of a drop in temperatures from Wednesday.

They have also urged people to be careful when using heating devices.

A recent fire at the Kwa Mai Mai informal settlement killed one person and displaced 50 others.

A cold front is expected to hit Gauteng on Wednesday with minimum temperatures as low as zero degrees Celsius in Johannesburg.

The City’s Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “We just want to urge all residents to exercise caution when using heating devices. Not to leave them unattended to prevent fire incidents at home. Things like heaters, paraffin stoves, braziers and candles.”

“The City’s Disaster Management teams will remain on high alert to monitor our vulnerable communities and informal settlements throughout the city, making use of our disaster management teams in all seven regions of the city,” adds Mulaudzi.

Below is the full weather report:

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town traffic authorities have closed Spine Road between the N2 highway and Faure Road as a large portion of the roadway has collapsed due to persistent rainfall.

Traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says the left lane on the N2 inbound at Spine Road is flooded.

Jacobs says there are heavy traffic delays as a result.

“Traffic officers are diverting motorists around the scene. Motorists are advised to be patient whilst travelling in this vicinity. We advise motorists to seek alternative routes,” he explains.

The video below is reporting on the rainfall in Western Cape: