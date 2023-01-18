Rand Water has appealed to Gauteng residents and municipalities to use water sparingly.

The utility says it may consider implementing water restrictions due to a drop in reservoir levels amid high weather temperatures.

Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says, “We have noticed that our reservoirs are declining. We don’t want to introduce water restrictions, so we have decided to warn our consumers and users to start using it sparingly. Even though the Vaal dam is full, remember that we still have to extract water and purify it before sending it to our customers. We don’t allow our reservoirs to run empty. As soon as we reach below 60% we monitor, observe and communicate with our clients. At the moment we are just above 40%.”