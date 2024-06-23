Gauteng Premier Lesufi postpones MECs announcement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, announcement of Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for the 7th administration in the province has been postponed.

The ANC lost its majority in Gauteng, for the first time in 30 years.

In what was described a one of the most hotly contested elections, the ANC only managed to garner 35-percent of the vote in the province.

The DA came in a close 2nd place with 27% of the vote, whilst the EFF came in at 3rd place with 13% of the vote.

The newly formed MK Party came in at 4th place by achieving 10% of voter support.

Postponement of the media briefing on appointment of Members of the Executive

Council for the 7th Administration. pic.twitter.com/zaj5CbwG4D — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 23, 2024

Earlier in the month the Gauteng Legislature’s 7th administration had its first sitting.