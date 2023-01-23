Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he will ensure that there will be police visibility in every ward in the province to ensure residents’ safety.

Lesufi has announced that 6000 people will be recruited and trained by law enforcement agencies, in an attempt to curb crime in the province.

He was speaking during the Ntirhisano Outreach Programme on electricity and safety challenges in Zola, Soweto, on Sunday.

Lesufi says, “The first way to confront crime head on is that in each and every ward there must be a police presence whether it is a traffic cop, SAPS or Gauteng police so that we can be there immediately when crime happens. So I have the honor to be recruiting 6000 young people and some of them are coming from this community, I have seen them. I want to commit to you in each and every ward there will be a presence of police 24 hours and there will be a car patrolling in every ward in Gauteng.”

VIDEO: Lesufi addresses Soweto residents concerned about crime and electricity challenges:

