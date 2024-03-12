Gauteng police willing to fight crime despite spike in serious crimes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni says the police are winning the fight against crime. This despite a spike in all serious crimes in the province. He was briefing members of the Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on the Province’s Crime Statistics for the 3rd Quarter of the 2023/24 Financial Year.

More than 1 700 people were murdered in Gauteng between October and December last year. An increase of 3.8% in murders compared to the same period the previous year.

The period under review coincides with festive season which usually see a high influx of people and cash entering and exiting the province. Of this figure, 214 were women while 55 were children.

“The analysis of a sample of 1 691 cases revealed that the top three contributors of the general increase of murder were arguments, misunderstandings, provocation and road rage by 185 cases, followed by robberies by 154 cases and vigilantism by 84 cases. Among many other factors that contributed to murder increases in Gauteng, is the persistent phenomenon of multiple murders,” says Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, Gauteng Police Commissioner.

Almost 25 000 suspects were arrested for various crimes in Gauteng as part of the province’s crime fighting operations.

“1 134 undocumented persons including 234 for illegal mining arrests. 557 arrests for murder and 610 attempted murders. 4 977 arrests for assault GBH and 4 978 arrests for assault common. 1 177 suspects arrested for sexual offences. 6 055 suspects arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs as we enforced road safety,” Mthombeni added.

Gauteng has observed a reduction in rape, sexual assaults and contact sexual offenses.

And this has been attributed to a multi-faceted approach by law enforcement personnel in collaboration with NGO’s and communities.

Despite more boots on the ground and enhanced operations, trio crimes such as carjacking and robberies increased in the period under review.

Increase in Gauteng murder cases:

